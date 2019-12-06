HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is making another trip to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania this year, this time in a campaign swing.

Pence will appear Tuesday in Rochester, near Pittsburgh, to speak to a Veterans for Trump group before joining the president later in the day at a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Pence has already made three trips to Pennsylvania this year to visit manufacturers and make the case for Congress to pass the Trump administration’s rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

Pennsylvania is important to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign next year, a state where he scored a surprise win in 2016’s presidential election.

