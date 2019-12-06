A 7-year-old girl asked Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to weigh in on the abortion debate during a town hall meeting in New Hampshire on Thursday.

The girl stood on a chair in front of an audience in Henniker and proceeded to tell the South Bend mayor that she agrees with him on abortion rights, according to a video posted by Mediaite.

“Mayor Buttigieg, I have listened to you in the debates and learned some stuff about you and that you believe in a woman’s right to choose about her own body,” the girl said.

“I agree with that,” she continued. “No one should mess with or choose about my body except me and my parents, because I’m still a child.”

Mr. Buttigieg interjected to comment on how “sophisticated” the young girl sounded.

“Do you mind if I ask how old you are?” he asked.

The girl responded that she was 7 years old before continuing on with her question.

“I believe that you make your decision on whether you’re going to have a child and then your decision is made, and the abortion is not part of it. What do you think about that?” she asked.

Mr. Buttigieg answered, “Well, thanks for speaking up about this, and thanks for being here, and I wish I was as tuned in to big issues when I was 7 as you seem to be.

“This choice, it’s about drawing a line, and we might each, following our own beliefs, have a different idea about where to draw the line,” he continued. “What I hope everybody, or at least most of us can agree on, is who gets to draw the line, and that’s the person making the decision, that’s the woman in question.

“I trust women to make that choice,” he said. “I don’t think that choice is easy. I know that it’s not going to be any better because the government’s saying what it ought to be. I trust women to make that choice, and it sounds like you and I view this issue the same.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.