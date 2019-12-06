By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in Iowa say a Des Moines man’s decision to drag race on Interstate 235 led to a crash that killed the other driver.

The Des Moines Register reports that police charged 23-year-old Devin Russell Smith with vehicular homicide on Thursday. The charge stems from a Nov. 8 crash that killed 22-year-old Dimitrious Galvan, also of Des Moines.

Police say both Galvan and Smith were entering I-235 eastbound when Galvan sped up. Smith also sped up in an apparent challenge to race, police said.

Investigators say Galvan’s car was in “close proximity” to Smith’s as the two vehicles reached 100 mph. Police say that when the cars entered a curve on the interstate, Galvan’s vehicle when out of control and crashed. Galvan was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Police are awaiting toxicology reports in Galvan’s death.

