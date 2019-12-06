By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Forks.

The Peninsula Daily News reports 19-year-old Tristen LeeShawn James Pisani was killed early Sunday after a party.

The younger teen was charged this week and remains in the Clallam County juvenile detention facility on $1 million bail.

According to court papers, he told law enforcement officers that he shot and killed Pisani after being called a name and after antagonizing texts that pushed him too far.

Witnesses told investigators that the boy arrived at a party at Pisani’s home and was acting strange. When Pisani asked him why he was “tweaking,” he said not to call him a tweaker, according to court records.

The boy went home and told investigators he took a knife, a revolver and ammunition from his mother’s bedroom before walking 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometers) back to the party, records said.

Witnesses said the boy aimed the gun at Pisani and said “don’t call me a tweaker,” before firing the gun, records said. Witnesses detained the teen.

