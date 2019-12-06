By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - A 22-year-old Fairbanks man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in a fatal shooting last month.

Alaska State Troopers on Thursday arrested Ryder Smith. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Troopers say Smith was arrested in the death of 24-year-old Peter Horace-Wright just south of the Fairbanks city limits.

Troopers shortly after 5 a.m. Nov. 14 responded to a report of a shooting at commercial property off Peger Road. Officers found Horace-Wright dead at the scene.

