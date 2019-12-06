By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The U.S. government has announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Mexican drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores.

He heads the Meza Flores drug cartel, which is named after him. He is better known by his nickname “El Chapo Isidro,” with “Chapo” being a slang word for a short person.

Meza Flores is not a relative or associate of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Mesa Flores faces charges of trafficking cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana into the United States for about 14 years, from 2005 to the present.

The reward was announced Friday.

