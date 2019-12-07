Like other news outlets, CNN benefited from a “Trump bump” during the 2016 election, but it appears that the House impeachment hearings aren’t doing the network any favors.

CNN logged its lowest primetime-viewership ratings in three years during the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, attracting an average of 643,000 viewers from 9 to 11 p.m., versus 2.2 million for Fox News Channel and 1.3 million for MSNBC, according to widely reported Nielsen Media Research figures.

Conservatives were quick to blame what they described as CNN’s relentless anti-Trump coverage as well as the House impeachment hearings, which have dominated the news cycle for several weeks.

“If Democrats and their media allies thought that the impeachment of President Trump would be his undoing, I’ve got bad news for them: it’s actually undoing them,” said PJ Media’s Michael van der Galien in a Friday op-ed. “The Democrats’ favorite (fake) news channel CNN is suffering from a three-year low in ratings.”

Of course, there’s more than one way to frame television ratings, and CNN opted to emphasize the positive, reporting that the network had scored its third-best November since 2008 for the Nielsen month ending Nov. 24.

“CNN posted its third most-watched November in total day (762k) in 11 years (since 2008) among total viewers, just following the presidential election year of 2016 and the midterm election year of 2018,” said CNN in a Nov. 26 press release. “In prime time (8-11pm), this is the network’s third highest November since 2012.”

The network’s Nov. 25-Dec. 1 ratings dip coincided with the Thanksgiving holiday, but “don’t you dare fall for the fake spin and blame Thanksgiving,” said Breitbart’s John Nolte.

“Fox News increased its primetime audience by six percent when compared to this same week last year,” said Mr. Nolte in a Friday op-ed. “MSNBC lost about 35 percent of its audience but didn’t hit no three-year low, pal.”

For the 47th week in a row, Fox was the most-watched cable network among total day viewers, followed by the Hallmark Channel, ESPN, MSNBC and Nickelodeon, according to Fox.

“In other words, Fox News is utterly and completely destroying the competition,” said Mr. van der Galien. “Now, there’s nothing new about that in itself, but what is new is CNN’s complete and utter irrelevance in the news world.”

CNN’s ratings slump hit despite a week jammed with news, including the impeachment hearings, President Trump’s surprise Afghanistan visit, billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Democratic presidential bid, and a bevy of snowstorms.

“This is an indication that the entire impeachment fiasco is failing as well,” said the Lid’s Andrew West and Jeff Dunetz. “CNN was a chief pusher of the Russia Hoax, and now a major cheerleader of the Ukraine ruse. To CNN’s surprise, most Americans aren’t as stupid as they think.”

The Washington Times has reached out to CNN for comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.