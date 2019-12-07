By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - The deaths of three men who were found after a fire gutted a vacant house in Queens last month have been ruled homicides, police said Saturday.

The bodies of the three men were found after firefighters brought the Nov. 21 fire in a house on 110th Road in Jamaica under control. Authorities said the men were apparently squatting there.

The men’s names and their cause of death have still not been released. Police have made no arrests.

TOP STORIES
Pete Buttigieg questioned by 7-year-old on abortion: 'No one should mess with...my body'
Iran releases American student accused of spying in prisoner swap
Nancy Pelosi's hostage video

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide