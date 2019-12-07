SMYRNA, Del. (AP) - Authorities in Delaware say they are investigating the death of a 67-year-old prison inmate.

The Delaware Department of Correction said Friday that a preliminary investigation found no evidence of foul play in the death of Norris E. Durham.

Officials said Durham was in the prison infirmary at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center when he complained of having chest pains on Thursday.

He lost consciousness and medical personnel were unable to revive him. Authorities said Durham was serving a life sentence for rape and kidnapping.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.