Saturday, December 7, 2019

The University of Georgia says it has received “corroborated information” that a visitor to its Athens campus was responsible for swastikas on student doors at a dorm.

The university said in a statement on Friday that the person was not affiliated with the school. It said additional information would be available next week upon the conclusion of an investigation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the incident at Russell Hall was reported last month.

Two students at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville also reported to campus officials that a swastika was drawn on the doors of their residence hall recently.

Federal officials in October found that religious-based hate crime on college campuses has increased significantly nationwide over the past decade.

