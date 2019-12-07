An American graduate student was freed Saturday after being held prisoner in Iran for more than three years on suspicion of being a spy, gaining his release as part of a prisoner swap with the U.S.

Xiyue Wang, a Princeton University PhD student born in China, was to join his family at a U.S. military base in Europe after being released from Iran’s Evin Prison. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said his release was part of a swap, with the U.S. freeing Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.

Because the U.S. and Iran do not have diplomatic relations, the Swiss government aided in facilitating Mr. Wang’s release and relayed information to the State Department.

The White House announced Mr. Wang’s release in a statement early Saturday, thanking the Swiss for their assistance in negotiating with Iran.

“Freeing Americans held captive is of vital importance to my administration, and we will continue to work hard to bring home all our citizens wrongfully held captive overseas,” President Trump said. “Mr. Wang had been held under the pretense of espionage since August 2016. We thank our Swiss partners for their assistance in negotiating Mr. Wang’s release with Iran. The highest priority of the United States is the safety and well-being of its citizens.”

Mr. Wang was doing research in Tehran in August 2016 when he was arrested on espionage charges. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Soleimani was arrested by U.S. authorities in Chicago in 2018. The White House’s statement made no mention of him.

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, praised “the work of all those in involved” in securing Mr. Wang’s release.

“Iranian authorities arrested Xiyue Wang in 2016 and later charged him with completely fabricated and politicized accusations,” he said. “Mr. Wang, an American citizen, was conducting scholarly research for his doctorate at Princeton. For more than three years Iranian authorities have let him languish and kept his family, including his wife and young son, in anguish over his well-being and eventual return.”

Mr. Menendez said Iran “continues to pursue unjust, political detentions of its own citizens, Americans, and other foreigners.”

“While we celebrate the release of Mr. Wang we cannot forget Robert Levinson, Michael White, and Baquer and Siamak Namazi and others unjustly detained,” he said.

