By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A south-central New Mexico man is accused of vehicular homicide and DWI in a three-vehicle crash in Roswell where police said his pickup slammed into the rear of a car stopped at a red light, killing a back-seat passenger.

Police said 30-year-old Luke Maxwell Towner of Tularosa was arrested after the Thursday night crash that killed 26-year-old Douglas Annis of Roswell and injured two other people, one seriously.

Towner’s pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly up to 70 mph (113 kph), and that there’s no indication he applied the brakes before the collision, police said.

According to police, the pickup sideswiped another vehicle after hitting the sedan but nobody in the third vehicle was injured.

Towner had alcohol on his breath, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and told officers he had been drinking, police said.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Towner who could comment on the allegations against him.

