By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) - A western Pennsylvania man convicted in the shooting death of an ex-girlfriend and the wounding of another man has been sentenced to a reduced term.

A Somerset County judge on Friday imposed a term of 21 years and four months to 45 years in state prison on 42-year-old Paul McVicker.

The Boswell resident was originally sentenced last year to 28 to 56 years on a third-degree murder conviction in the February 2017 slaying of Britteny Kyle and a graze wound sustained by the male victim.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi's hostage video
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education

A Superior Court threw out a third-degree attempted murder conviction, saying attempted murder requires intent and third-degree murder occurs in unintentional slayings. President Judge Gregory Geary instead imposed an aggravated assault sentence.

Defense attorney Jerome Kaharick said his client, who argued self-defense at trial, had no prior criminal record.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide