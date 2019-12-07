By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A man suspected of driving while impaired ran away from troopers while he was being arrested along Interstate 71 and was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer, the State Highway Patrol said..

The crash shutdown the southbound lanes of I-71 for nearly five hours early Saturday.

Troopers say they stopped Jonathon Richards, 31 of Hamilton, in Fayette County and were placing him under arrest for driving while impaired and on outstanding warrant when he pulled away and ran into traffic.

He was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by an Indiana man. The crash remained under investigation.

