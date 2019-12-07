By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - The mother and grandmother of a child who drowned in a Mississippi pond have been indicted on charges of child neglect.

Mother Britney Darnell Brooks and grandmother Tammy Brooks are both charged with acts of child neglect on Sept. 2, the day that 5-year-old Annabelle Bush was found dead in Lowndes County.

The Commercial Dispatch reports Britney Brooks faces four additional charges of child neglect for prior incidents. She and boyfriend Alejandro Trejo Martinez were arrested in July after deputies found four children, including Annabelle Bush, living in what deputies described as “deplorable” conditions. That investigation began when a naked child was reported walking the streets at 2 a.m.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services took custody of the children in July, with Bush being placed in the care of Tammy Brooks.

Both Britney and Tammy Brooks were present in the same home with Bush on the night before the child was found dead, said Lowndes County Assistant District Attorney Collen Hudson

Martinez was also indicted on five counts of child neglect.

All three defendants are scheduled for trial on Feb. 24, 2020.

It’s unclear if any of the three have a lawyer.

