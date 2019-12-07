By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - One man was arrested and another person was injured when militant left-wing and right-wing groups clashed Saturday on the campus of the State Capitol, the Washington State Patrol said.

“One group identified themselves as Patriot Prayer,” State Patrol spokesman Darren Wright told the Olympian newspaper. “The other group refused to identify themselves, but had symbols identified with antifa.”

Patriot Prayer is a Vancouver, Washington-based far-right group that holds frequent rallies in the Portland area. Antifa is short for anti-fascists, an umbrella term that includes people who protest against racism, Nazis and white nationalism.

It appears one group counter-protested the other group’s rally but neither had permits, Wright said.

The Patriot Prayer group had about six people, Wright said. The Antifa group had around 50.

A 40-year-old Chehalis man with the Antifa group was arrested for assault and booked into Thurston County Jail, Wright said.

