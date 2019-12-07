HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston police officer was shot Saturday evening and a suspect was being sought, authorities said.

Police officials said in a tweet that the officer was shot about 6 p.m. It wasn’t known what led to the shooting on the city’s End End.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter that one of the department’s officers had been shot and requested people to “please pray.”

The unidentified officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital with unspecified injuries. No further information was immediately available.

