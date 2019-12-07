By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Cranston patrol officer shot at a suspect who was driving on Saturday, according to the Cranston police chief.

Col. Michael Winquist said the incident occurred Saturday morning on Cranston Street, near the intersection of Niantic Avenue in Providence. No one was injured and the driver was arrested.

Members of the Cranston Police Department, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, Rhode Island State Police and Providence Police Department are investigating.

Winquist said no additional details could be released due to the ongoing investigation.

