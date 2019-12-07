By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man in connection with the death of a Virginia fire lieutenant who was killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting while trying to protect one of her children.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Hopewell Police said Friday that a 26-year-old man who is a “person of interest” in the shooting was arrested on probation violations. The man, whom police did not publicly identify, was not directly charged in the death of Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry.

Berry was celebrating Thanksgiving at the home of her boyfriend’s family in Hopewell and was getting ready to leave when she was hit by gunfire.

Police said that Berry was struck when a gunman fired at an adjacent home. Police said the 33-year-old mother of three was shielding her child when the gunfire started.

