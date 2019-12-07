By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man in the death of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Norfolk Police said 43-year-old Tashena C. Pulley was hit by a car while walking Friday evening.

Police said the driver of the car, 66-year-old Walter B. Williams Jr., fled the scene and Pulley died after being taken to a local hospital.

TOP STORIES
College settles cheerleaders' anthem protest lawsuit for $145,000
Democrats' Trump impeachment could cost them the 2020 election
John Kerry endorses Joe Biden for president

Police said they arrested Williams and charged him with numerous offenses. They include felony hit and run and driving under the influence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide