By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - A 27-year-old Phoenix man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his twin bother, police said Saturday.

A Police Department statement said Christian Piedra was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the Friday evening killing of Bryan Piedra during a “domestic violence dispute” in their apartment.

The arrested brother remained jail Saturday while awaiting an initial court appearance, and online court records didn’t list an attorney for him who could comment on the allegations.

