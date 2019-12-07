STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a man is dead after shooting at police trying to serve an arrest warrant.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Keysean Hodges fired at deputies early Saturday when they attempted to arrest him on a felony arson charge.

Police said Hodges fired several times through the front door of a residence. Police said no sheriff’s deputies were injured.

Police said Hodges refused to exit the residence after speaking with crisis negotiators. Police said they later found Hodges dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

