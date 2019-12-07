By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A University of Missouri student has died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross at city street, police in Columbia said.

Police said in news release that Logan Warnecke, 21, of Columbia, was running across College Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a sport utility vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt.

TOP STORIES
Michael Bloomberg suggests disarming minorities to 'keep them alive'
John Kerry endorses Joe Biden for president
Michael Bloomberg says his live-in girlfriend would be 'de facto first lady' if he wins election

Officials say no arrests have been made or charges brought in the case. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide