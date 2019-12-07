By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say the death of a couple whose bodies were found in their New Jersey home is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police say officers were called to the Woodbridge home shortly before 9 a.m. Friday and found 77-year-old Joanne Perhacs head from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say 78-year-old Bertlan Perhacs was found nearby with a gunshot wound that police said appeared to have been self-inflicted.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and autopsies by the county medical examiner were planned. Anyone with information was asked to call county or police investigators.

