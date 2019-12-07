By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Protesters plan to gather in Tucson on Saturday in opposition of more border barriers that are being built in the southern Arizona desert.

The protesters will include U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat and opponent of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Activists say construction of the border wall in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and other protected areas is detrimental to wildlife habitat and the desert ecosystem.

TOP STORIES
Singer Billie Eilish: 'Trump is probably going to get reelected'
Jonathan Turley, GOP witness, says he's received threats after impeachment testimony
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

Customs and Border Protection has defended construction of more fencing, saying it protects against drug smuggling and illegal border crossings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide