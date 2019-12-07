Rep. Justin Amash, Michigan independent, is prepared to vote to pass three articles of impeachment against President Trump, the former member of the Republican Party said Friday.

Mr. Amash said he would vote in the House of Representatives in favor of impeaching Mr. Trump for obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice and abuse of power, CNN reported.

“I think there’s sufficient evidence for all three,” said Mr. Amash, according to the network. “Impeachment is like an indictment. We’re just issuing the charges. The trial happens in the Senate. There’s certainly probable cause to issue charges.”

“All we need is probable cause, Mr. Amash added later on Twitter. “That threshold is easily met with the existing evidence.”

Mr. Amash, 39, had been the only Republican member of the House to support impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump before leaving the GOP in July and becoming an independent.

Democrats subsequently initiated an impeachment inquiry against Mr. Trump in late September, and the House Judiciary Committee is currently preparing articles of impeachment to be considered by Congress.

A vote in the Democratic-controlled House to impeach the president would put his fate in the hands of the Senate, where Mr. Trump’s fellow Republicans maintain a majority and are unlikely to convict the president and remove him from office.

No other independents beside Mr. Amash currently serve in the House, and not a single Republican so far has indicated they will vote to impeach Mr. Trump.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.