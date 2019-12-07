By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -

Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency is reporting that a soldier has shot three policemen to death in the country’s south.

The Saturday report said the incident took place at a police station near the port city of Bandar Lengeh, some 1,000 kilometers , or 620 miles, south of the capital Tehran. It said the soldier was immediately arrested.

TOP STORIES
Michael Bloomberg says his live-in girlfriend would be 'de facto first lady' if he wins election
College settles cheerleaders' anthem protest lawsuit for $145,000
Democrats' Trump impeachment could cost them the 2020 election

The report did not elaborate on a motive or the rank of the policemen saying only that the case is under investigation.

Such incidents are reported by Iranian media occasionally. In 2016 a soldier killed himself after shooting to death three of his comrades in southern Iran.

Experts blame incidents on anger over the mandatory 2-year military service for men aged 19 and above.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide