By Alex Swoyer - The Washington Times - Saturday, December 7, 2019

The Supreme Court Friday temporarily stopped a subpoena from House Democrats for President Trump’s financial records from Deutsche Bank.

The president’s legal team had asked the high court to put on hold a lower court ruling from earlier this week upholding the subpoena.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg allowed the delay until Dec. 13, giving parties until Dec 11 to file court papers.

The subpoena requests came from the House Financial Services and the House Intelligence Committees, which are investigating the president and his family’s finances.

