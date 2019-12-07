By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 7, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa doctor and two of his former employees are facing federal charges tied to the deaths of three patients who authorities allege were given medically unnecessary opioid drugs.

Dr. Christopher Moses and clinic employees Melisa Million and Kay Speir had earlier this year been charged with illegally dispensing opioid drugs from 2010 to 2018.

In a superseding indictment announced on Friday by federal prosecutors in Tulsa, the three now face additional charges of distributing Fentanyl, Hydrocodone and Oxycodone resulting in death.

According to the superseding indictment, the patients died in August 2013, March 2016 and February 2017.

Moses’ attorney Phil Frazier has previously said his client denies the charges.

