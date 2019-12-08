By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) -

A smoke shop and a shuttle service have been declared off-limits for soldiers at an Army base in southeastern Arizona.

The two businesses adversely affect the health, safety, morals, morale and discipline of Fort Huachuca personnel, according to Maj. Gen. Laura Potter, a base commander.

TOP STORIES
Devin Nunes 'definitely' taking legal action after phone records appear in impeachment report
Socialism starves, America feeds, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lies
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

In a Nov. 18 memo titled “Off Limits Order,” Potter wrote that the two establishments were off limits to all Fort Huachuca military personnel effective immediately.

The Herald Review reported the two businesses are Sophie’s Smoke Shop and Slick’s Shuttle Service.

Sophie’s Smoke Shop features an ad with a woman holding a cigar and a seal underneath her image that says “Veteran Approved.”

“There were sales of urine-cleansing products and CBD products that contained THC,” Fort Huachuca spokeswoman Tanja Linton said. “Needless to say, we don’t want our soldiers having these products.”

Linton said the website for Slick’s Shuttle Service boasts that the business is “owned and operated by a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.”

She said there were traffic and safety violations with the shuttle service.

An employee at Sophie’s and the owner of Slick’s said Army officials are unfair and ill-informed.

“Why would the commander be against anything that would mellow out or bring the soldiers down? That seems very un-Army-like,”said Sophie’s salesperson Cody Guerra.

Kent Bradley, owner of Slick’s, said the shuttle service “because of a problem with seat belts and commercial plates on our vehicles.”

Bradley said the complaint “was made by someone on the base who does inspections on vehicles.”

But Linton said for an establishment to be considered off-limits to the armed forces, the complaints and concerns raised must be plentiful and significant.

The complaints and concerns are then looked at by the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board.

Army regulations state that an off-limits restriction may be issued to prevent soldiers “from being exposed to or victimized by crime-conducive conditions.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide