By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

MORRIS, Ill. (AP) - A man described described as a “model inmate” escaped Saturday from a county jail outside Chicago while helping deliver meals, authorities said.

Andrew J. Viles, 34, left the jail in Morris around 4:30 p.m. and last seen wearing a dark coat, light color jeans and dark shoes, the Grundy County sheriff’s office said. Viles had been jailed since June on a burglary charge and for violating parole on an earlier burglary conviction.

“Viles had been a model inmate,” the sheriff’s office said. “He had earned the role of jail trustee within the facility. This trustee role allowed him certain privileges, including assisting with meal service.”

TOP STORIES
Socialism starves, America feeds, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lies
Republicans introduce bill to protect LGBTQ Americans
County may become first in U.S. to bar new refugees

Authorities said they were investigating how Viles obtained civilian clothing and left the jail.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide