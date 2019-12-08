House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said there could be a vote as early as this week on articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“It’s possible. I don’t know,” Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“My goal is to do it as expeditiously but as fairly as possible, depending on how long it takes,” he said. “There are possible drafts various people are writing, but the fact is we’re not going to make the decisions as to how broad the articles should be, as to what they contain and what the wording is, until after the hearing tomorrow.”

Mr. Nadler’s committee is meeting tomorrow to hear evidence in the House’s impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump. The House is investigating whether the president improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing investigations, including into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Over the weekend, Mr. Nadler’s committee released a report on “constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment,” - an update of versions of the report produced in 1974, during the Nixon administration, and in 1998, during the Clinton administration.

The report says that a number of “inaccurate claims” have circulated about how impeachment works under the Constitution.

It includes a section that says the House has been “improperly denied testimony” by government officials who could have offered firsthand knowledge of relevant events, and so it is free under the Constitution to consider “reliable” testimony from officials who overheard, or later learned about, relevant statements.

The White House has blocked, or tried to block, witnesses from participating in the impeachment inquiry.

“Where the President illegally seeks to obstruct such an inquiry, the House is free to infer that evidence blocked from its view is harmful to the President’s position,” the report says.

