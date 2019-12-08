House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Sunday said Democrats have a “lock solid case” in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, saying an outside jury would quickly reach a guilty verdict with the gathered evidence.

“We have a very lock solid case,” Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat,” he said.

Mr. Nadler had been asked if he felt he and his colleagues have conclusively proven that a holdup in military aid to Ukraine was directly tied to an announcement of investigations from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that the order came from Mr. Trump.

Mr. Nadler’s committee is scheduled to hold a hearing in the impeachment investigation on Monday, as lawmakers and staff continue to work on drafting articles of impeachment against the president.

