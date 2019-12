Rapper Juice Wrld has died at age 22, TMZ reported Sunday.

The performer, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport after arriving on a flight from California. He was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived, the website reported.

Juice Wrld was rushed to a hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

