Rapper Juice Wrld dies at 21

Rapper Juice Wrld has died at age 21, authorities in Chicago confirmed Sunday.

The performer, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport after arriving on a flight from California. He was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived, TMZ reported.

Juice Wrld suffered cardiac arrest, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. He was rushed to a hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office was notified of the the death on Sunday morning, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny.

An autopsy had not been conducted. Chicago police said they’re conducting a death investigation.

Juice Wrld was best known for his 2018 hit “Lucid Dreams.” He was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.

Born in Chicago, he was a native of Homewood, Illinois.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

