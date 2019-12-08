By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - DNA from previously untested items in a rape kit led police in Kentucky to arrest a man in a 1990 case.

News outlets report Roscoe C. Smith, 71, of Louisville, was arrested Saturday on charges of rape, sodomy and burglary.

Smith is accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home in December 1990, according to an arrest citation. A rape kit was performed at a hospital after the alleged incident.

The citation said the woman requested last summer that the case be reopened. Two untested items from the rape kit were found and sent to a crime lab for DNA testing. Police said the testing confirmed the DNA allegedly belonged to Smith.

Smith was held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on $250,000 bond. It is unclear whether Smith had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

