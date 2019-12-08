House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said that House Democrats who represent districts carried by President Trump are now looking over their shoulders because of how impeachment is polling in competitive areas.

“If you’re one of those 31 Democrats, you’re a little afraid with just hearing what Nancy Pelosi just did [in] putting out this timeline for articles of impeachment. She just gave up your job,” Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

He pointed to polling that said 54% of respondents in such districts were more likely to vote against a member if they support impeachment.

“And they already have,” he said.

Mr. McCarthy said more people googled “Peloton” than “impeachment” while the Democrats were holding their hearings, referring to the attention the exercise equipment company has drawn for a recent commercial.

“Those 31 Democrats - I think they may be a one-termer,” he said.

House Democrats are moving forward this week on drafting articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump for his role in allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into conducting investigations that could benefit him politically.

