By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

A Grand Forks man was arrested for allegedly threatening an employee of a car dealership with a knife.

Police were called Saturday to Rydell Chevrolet about a man threatening an employee. When the first officer arrived the man ran away. Police found him about a half-hour later in a nearby apartment building.

The 31-year-old suspect is accused of terrorizing, a felony, and misdemeanor refusing to halt. Police said they recovered a knife from the suspect. He was taken to the Grand Forks County jail.

