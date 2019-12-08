By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) -

New Mexico State Police say they’re investigating a shooting in Tucumcari that has left two men dead.

They say State Police and Tucumcari police responded to a shooting Friday night at a pizza restaurant.

When officers arrived, they reported finding two men outside within close proximity to the restaurant and one was dead and the other critically wounded.

State Police say they learned through investigation that Jimmy Chavez was allegedly confronted by 23-year-old Flip Anaya of Tucumcari inside the restaurant and a verbal argument ensued.

As both men left the restaurant, authorities say allegedly shot Chavez who was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Police say Anaya shot himself in the head and was airlifted to a Texas hospital, but he died Saturday night.

