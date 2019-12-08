Rep. Mark Meadows on Sunday predicted there would be no House Republican votes in favor of impeaching President Trump.

“Not based on the facts that we’ve seen so far. In fact, I think if anything there’s more pressure on the Democrats to come along and vote to exonerate the president in the House,” Mr. Meadows, North Carolina Republican, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

In an interview that aired later on the program, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler was asked whether Democrats are willing to impeach the president with zero Republican votes.

“If we’re going to impeach the president, we will impeach him on adequate and urgent grounds to defend our democratic republic,” said Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat. “It’s up to them to decide whether they want to be patriots or partisans.”

Mr. Nadler’s committee is pressing forward on the process this week, with a hearing scheduled for Monday. The House is probing whether Mr. Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.