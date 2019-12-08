By - Associated Press - Updated: 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The FBI says it’s working under the presumption that the Florida naval base shooting was an act of terrorism, and that no arrests have been made in the fatal incident.

In remarks Sunday, an FBI special agent also said all international students at the base have been accounted for.

The information comes three days after an aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire in a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, killing three people. The shooter also died. Eight others were wounded but all are expected to recover.

TOP STORIES
Devin Nunes 'definitely' taking legal action after phone records appear in impeachment report
Socialism starves, America feeds, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lies
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide