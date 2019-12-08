PENSACOLA, Fla. — The FBI says it’s working under the presumption that the Florida naval base shooting was an act of terrorism, and that no arrests have been made in the fatal incident.

In remarks Sunday, an FBI special agent also said all international students at the base have been accounted for.

The information comes three days after an aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire in a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, killing three people. The shooter also died. Eight others were wounded but all are expected to recover.

