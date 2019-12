PHOENIX (AP) -

Police in Phoenix are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead.

They say officers arrived in the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the deceased man or any potential suspects yet.

