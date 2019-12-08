By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say they’re investigating a hit-and-run that killed a female pedestrian who hasn’t been identified yet.

They say the 51-year-old woman was walking across a street and was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police say they don’t have a description of the driver or vehicle yet.

They’re asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigators.

