By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) - A man is accused of fatally stabbing his mother outside their Long Island home early Sunday morning, police said.

Akcel Arriaza, 19, was sitting in a parked car with his mother Dora Villatoro-Arriaza, 46, in front of their Brentwood home at about 6 a.m. They got into an argument and Arriaza stabbed his mother, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Villatoro-Arriaza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arriaza was hospitalized for injuries he sustained during the stabbing.

Villatoro-Arriaza’s husband and three other children were inside the home at the time, police said. They were not injured.

Arriaza is facing murder charges and will be arraigned Monday.

It could not immediately be determined if Arriaza had a lawyer.

