By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Police in Baton Rouge say a man is dead after being shot in a suspected robbery at a public park.

Police on Sunday said 25-year-old Ivory Profit died at a local hospital, where he was taken after being found shot in the midsection Saturday morning at Howell Community Park.

No arrests had been reported Sunday, but police said that robbery appeared to be the motive behind the shooting, The Advocate reported.

Police were seeking tips from anyone with information on the shooting.

