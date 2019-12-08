By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say they are searching for a man who wore a blonde shoulder-length wig during an armed robbery at a vape store.

Prince George County Police said the suspect wore also wore a black cloth covering his face when he stole cash late Friday from an employee of Vape King.

Police said witnesses saw the man display a small semi-automatic handgun. Police said the suspect fled the store on foot.

