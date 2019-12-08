DOVER, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they have taken into custody a woman who escaped from a constable.
Delaware State Police said Sunday that 25-year-old Afrika Whaley was taken into custody without incident.
On Saturday, Police said Whaley escaped from a security constable after being transported to a behavioral health hospital in Newark.
Police said she is wanted by the Dover Police Department on charges that include assault and resisting arrest.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.