DOVER, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they have taken into custody a woman who escaped from a constable.

Delaware State Police said Sunday that 25-year-old Afrika Whaley was taken into custody without incident.

On Saturday, Police said Whaley escaped from a security constable after being transported to a behavioral health hospital in Newark.

Police said she is wanted by the Dover Police Department on charges that include assault and resisting arrest.

