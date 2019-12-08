By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they have taken into custody a woman who escaped from a constable.

Delaware State Police said Sunday that 25-year-old Afrika Whaley was taken into custody without incident.

On Saturday, Police said Whaley escaped from a security constable after being transported to a behavioral health hospital in Newark.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi's hostage video
Devin Nunes 'definitely' taking legal action after phone records appear in impeachment report
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

Police said she is wanted by the Dover Police Department on charges that include assault and resisting arrest.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide