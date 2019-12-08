CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - Police made an arrest and seized a cache of weapons, including a flamethrower and multiple assault rifles, from a Southern California home as part of a drug investigation, authorities said.

The raid last week at the residence in Camarillo turned up 20,000 rounds of ammunition, multiple handguns, four AR-15s, body armor and “what appeared to be a fully functional flame thrower,” according to a statement Saturday by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Camarillo police arrested Christopher Olekisk on suspicion of multiple drug and weapons charges, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

Olekisk was being held in lieu of $105,000, but is out on bail, the newspaper reported. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney. Olekisk is due in court later this month.

Several of the weapons found in the home either lacked serial numbers or were unregistered, according to authorities.

Investigators also recovered heroin and items consistent with the manufacture of firearms at the residence, authorities said.

