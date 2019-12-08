By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say five teenagers stole a car with a seven-year-old girl inside.

News outlets report that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said teenagers stole a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint Sunday morning.

Police said the woman had just started the car and put her child in it when the teens stole it. Police said the suspects later let the girl go and fled from the stolen car.

Police said three of the teens were detained. Police said they are searching for the two others.

